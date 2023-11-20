India Home Testing Kits Market Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Home Testing Kits industry.

New Industry Report on India Home Testing Kits Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status.

The home testing kits market in India was valued at INR 9.05 Billion in 2019. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.88% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach a value of INR 15.57 Billion by 2025.

With the growing population and changing lifestyle of Indians, the market for home used testing kits in the country has gained momentum over the past few years. Home testing kits that are most popularly used in India include at-home pregnancy test kits, home testing kits for fertility prediction, at-home HIV test kits, at-home blood pressure monitoring devices, glucometer and thermometer. Europe, North America and the Asia-pacific region together account for more than three-fourth of the global home testing kits market. China, India and Japan contribute significantly to the market revenue in the Asia-pacific region.

Market insights:

As of 2019, India accounted for about 7% of the overall revenue generated by the global home testing kits market.

Rising prevalence of chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market in India. Increase in disposable income, improved awareness regarding physical wellbeing among people, and easy accessibility of home testing devices in urban and semi-urban areas of the country are some of the other important factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of accuracy in test results, awareness, affordability and accessibility of these devices in rural areas is impeding the development of the industry.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a long-term nationwide and global lockdown to curb contagion proved difficult for the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As a result, the home testing kits market is anticipated to witness a breach in the demand and supply of testing devices. The market experienced an unexpected increase in the demand for home testing kits like infrared thermometer and glucometer on account of the lockdown following the outbreak. The sudden rise in demand of these devices significantly contributed to the market revenue in the first quarter of 2020. However, due to the unanticipated disruption in international trading and halt in the production of devices, the supply is expected drop in the post-lockdown period, leading to a fall in the market revenue. This scenario is expected to persist until the market stabilizes itself in a healthy business cycle, overcoming the effects of the pandemic and lockdown.

Competition analysis:

The home testing kits market in India is highly competitive, owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. The market is not only dominated by its existing established players like Morepen Laboratories and Mankind Pharma (Prega News) but also by a number of prominent start-ups including OMRON Healthcare India, Bright Healthcare Limited (HealthSense) and Roche Diabetes Care India (Accu-Chek). New market entrants like Bione Ventures Private Limited and CPC Diagnostics Private Limited intend to establish their roots in the market with their latest venture into the COVID-19 home screening kits.

Companies covered

Morepen Laboratories Limited

Nectar Lifesciences Limited

Mankind Pharma Limited

Advacare Pharma LLP

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Bright Healthcare Limited

Nureca Private Limited

OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited

Roche Diabetes Care India Private Limited

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Home Testing Kits. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Home Testing Kits is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis

