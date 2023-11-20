India Eyewear Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Eyewear industry.

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 966.73 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90%, during the 2019-2024 period.

Over the last decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of eyeglasses and contact lenses in India, owing to the rise in eye diseases and vision disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, and presbyopia. Moreover, over time, from functioning as a vision corrective product, eyewear has turned into a fashion accessory. This has further popularized the use of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.

Market insights

The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has picked up in the Indian market, owing to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyle and age-related impairments among people. Rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population of the country and increase in the sale of branded eyewear are some of the important factors fueling the growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses in the domestic eyewear market. On the other hand, initiatives undertaken by the Indian government like setting up of free eye check-up and vision treatment programs have also contributed towards the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major pitfalls for the market.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the India eyewear market is segmented into spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Value-wise, in 2018, the spectacles segment captured the highest market share (~70.15%). The segment is expected to continue accounting for the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing exposure to display screens. In terms of market revenue, the sunglass and contact lens segments are expected to account for ~18.47% and ~10.60% market shares, respectively, in 2024.

Competition analysis

In India, the eyewear market is composed of both organized and unorganized players. The unorganized sector dominates the market with almost 70% market share. Titan Company Limited, GKB Opticals Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the organized eyewear market. These players have accelerated the sale of eyewear products by generating awareness regarding vision disorders and setting up free eye check-up camps in tier-II and tier-III cities. Price differentiation between branded and unbranded eyewear products poses challenge for organized players to capture a substantial market share in the overall eyewear market.

Companies covered

GKB Opticals Limited

Hidesign India Private Limited

Lenskart Solutions Private Limited

Ronak Optik Private Limited

Titan Company Limited

Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited

Safilo India Private Limited

Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Eyewear. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Eyewear is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

