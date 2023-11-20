India Machine Learning Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023-2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Machine Learning industry.

New Industry Report on India Machine Learning Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure.

The global machine learning market was valued at INR 839.55 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach INR 7632.45 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 37.16% during the 2021-2027 period.

Machine learning (ML) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for developing systems capability to learn automatically and improve their overall performance through experience, without being programmed explicitly. In India, ML is identified as an emerging technology and is adopted largely by retail, transportation, and financial services industries, among others. At present, there is a rise in the demand for professionals skilled in ML across industries.

Market insights:

The AI market in India was valued at INR 472.73 Bn in 2020. It is anticipated to reach INR 2113.60 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~24.17% during the 2021-2027 period. AI adoption has become significant in various corporations, with employees from non-technological backgrounds incorporating AI processes into their functional roles.

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 has impacted businesses, economies, as well as management strategies employed by corporations. Businesses are having difficulty meeting customer expectations regarding process optimization and increased security concerns due to the rise in connectivity issues.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has picked up. All organizations use analytics to improve decision-making and automate processes for increased productivity and cost-effectiveness. To meet the demands of clients, new entrants use machine learning for activities ranging from designing games, translating language, predicting future market trends, composing music, as well as diagnosing diseases.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Customers often show concerns about sharing information since their sensitive data may get leaked resulting in difficulty in implementation of cloud-based ML applications for most entrepreneurs. The infrastructure of the IT industry in third-world countries is not developed enough to enhance cloud-based business activities. When system requirements are omitted or not fully met due to human error intervention in the development, testing, or verification processes, system defects in data flow occur.

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Machine Learning. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Machine Learning is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

Our India Machine Learning Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

