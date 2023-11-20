Product Information Management Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Product Information Management Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Product Information Management Market is valued approximately at USD 8.02 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Product Information Management comprise of series of processes and tools which assist in centralizing and managing an e-commerce business product information to ensure a simple, accurate view of product data. The product information market will see a rise in demand owing to the popularity of e-commerce platforms, since mobile data penetration and consumer demand has soared, the e-commerce platform has seen a rise in the number of users and hence with it comes the need to manage the data acquired through the customers.

In a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in April 2018, e-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally. With the global expansion of e-commerce platforms, the demand is set to grow exponentially. In June 2020, Winshuttle partnered up with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP. However, data breaches and data theft has forced the government and the concerned authorities to take strict actions to ensure that companies provide data security hence, companies need to comply with Global Unique Identification Database (GUID), Government e-Marketplace (GeM). These may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of product information management.

Major market player included in this report are: Beyond Meat

Oracle (US)

SAP (US)

IBM (US)

Informatica (US)

Pimcore (Austria)

Akeneo (France)

Inriver (Sweden)

Winshuttle (US)

Riversand (US)

Salsify (US)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here is a breakdown for a deep analysis of the Product Information Management (PIM) market within various industries:

Market Overview : Offer a comprehensive overview of the Product Information Management market, including historical growth, current market size, and anticipated future trends. Highlight the critical role of PIM in organizing, managing, and disseminating product data across industries like retail, manufacturing, eCommerce, and more.

: Offer a comprehensive overview of the Product Information Management market, including historical growth, current market size, and anticipated future trends. Highlight the critical role of PIM in organizing, managing, and disseminating product data across industries like retail, manufacturing, eCommerce, and more. Technology Landscape : Analyze the technological components and capabilities of PIM systems, including data integration, data governance, taxonomy management, and omnichannel publishing. Evaluate the efficiency and flexibility of these technologies in handling diverse product data.

: Analyze the technological components and capabilities of PIM systems, including data integration, data governance, taxonomy management, and omnichannel publishing. Evaluate the efficiency and flexibility of these technologies in handling diverse product data. Market Segmentation : Segment the PIM market based on deployment models (cloud-based, on-premises), types (enterprise PIM, SaaS-based PIM), industry verticals (retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive), and geographical regions. Analyze growth opportunities and challenges within each segment.

: Segment the PIM market based on deployment models (cloud-based, on-premises), types (enterprise PIM, SaaS-based PIM), industry verticals (retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive), and geographical regions. Analyze growth opportunities and challenges within each segment. Competitive Analysis : Profile key players in the PIM market, outlining their product offerings, market share, geographical presence, and strategic initiatives. Assess their technological advancements, partnerships, and customer service strategies that contribute to market competitiveness.

: Profile key players in the PIM market, outlining their product offerings, market share, geographical presence, and strategic initiatives. Assess their technological advancements, partnerships, and customer service strategies that contribute to market competitiveness. Use Cases and Industry Adoption : Showcase use cases and examples of successful PIM implementations across various industries. Highlight how PIM systems streamline product data management, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency.

: Showcase use cases and examples of successful PIM implementations across various industries. Highlight how PIM systems streamline product data management, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency. Regulatory Influence : Discuss the impact of regulatory compliance (such as GDPR, CCPA) on PIM systems, particularly regarding data privacy, security, and consumer rights. Evaluate how adherence to these regulations shapes market dynamics.

: Discuss the impact of regulatory compliance (such as GDPR, CCPA) on PIM systems, particularly regarding data privacy, security, and consumer rights. Evaluate how adherence to these regulations shapes market dynamics. Market Drivers and Challenges : Identify and analyze the primary drivers fueling market growth, such as increasing eCommerce demands, globalization, the need for centralized product information, and digital transformation. Evaluate challenges like data quality issues, scalability concerns, and integration complexities.

: Identify and analyze the primary drivers fueling market growth, such as increasing eCommerce demands, globalization, the need for centralized product information, and digital transformation. Evaluate challenges like data quality issues, scalability concerns, and integration complexities. Regional Analysis : Conduct a detailed analysis of the PIM market across different regions, highlighting regional variations in adoption rates, market trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities.

: Conduct a detailed analysis of the PIM market across different regions, highlighting regional variations in adoption rates, market trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities. Emerging Trends and Opportunities : Explore emerging trends in PIM technology, such as AI-powered data enrichment, personalized customer experiences, mobile PIM solutions, and the integration of IoT for enriched product data. Identify untapped market opportunities and potential growth areas.

: Explore emerging trends in PIM technology, such as AI-powered data enrichment, personalized customer experiences, mobile PIM solutions, and the integration of IoT for enriched product data. Identify untapped market opportunities and potential growth areas. Market Forecast and Growth Projections: Provide a forecast of the Product Information Management market’s growth trajectory, including projected market size, expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), and foreseeable trends over a specified timeframe.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Multi-mode,

Single mode

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

