India E-learning Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030) Share, Growth Outlook and Future Prospects

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India E-learning industry.

New Industry Report on India E-learning Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

The e-learning market in India was valued at INR 91.41 Bn in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of INR 312.13 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.60% during the 2021-2026 period.

E-learning is a flexible learning method which harnesses the power of the internet. Online learning platforms are increasing in all education segments primary, secondary, higher education, test preparation, and informal learning. The e-learning market in India is highly fragmented, with a few niche players operating in the various segments and several start-ups with innovative offerings gradually gaining ground. Students can track their performance in real time with the help of automated online records on e-learning portals.

Market insights:

Over the last decade, technological advancements have taken place in the field of e-learning. These include the application of information and communications technology (ICT) in classrooms and the use of cloud-based platforms, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Impact of COVID-19:

In the wake of the pandemic, in-person classes were stopped to curb the spread of the virus. However, it was not expected that it would have such a lasting effect. Institutions are adopting e-learning methods and shifting to online classes so that learning can continue. The demand for academic books dropped by 40% to 50% because of the closure of educational institutions.

Government initiatives:

The central government introduced NDEAR in the Union Budget of 2021-2022 to strengthen digital infrastructure and to support education planning activities. In May 2020, the government launched the PM eVIDYA program to make e-learning accessible to students and teachers, as well as to promote and strengthen digital education.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

Over the years, the improved availability of low-cost smartphones has led to an increase in demand for internet services across India. This has spurred the demand for online content, including education material, in both rural and urban areas.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Indians are familiar and comfortable with the conventional face-to-face mode of learning, which impedes the adoption of online learning. Online channels fall short when it comes to replicating certain aspects of offline channels, such as interaction with peers, group learning, feedback, and soft skill development.

Regional Analysis

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

