Taiwan Costco Black Friday sales kick off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Costco Taiwan kicked off its seventh annual Black Friday event at all 14 of its Taiwan branches on Monday (Nov. 20).

Inspired by Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. that begins the day after Thanksgiving, Costco Taiwan is holding its "Black Shopping Week" (黑色購物週) Nov. 22-26, 2023. Due to the buying frenzies that the promotion has set off across Taiwan over the past six years, the chain's branches have set up pre-arranged parking lanes to minimize traffic jams.

To accommodate the anticipated hordes of shoppers, opening hours will be changed from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 20-23 and to 8 a.m. on Nov. 24-26. Closing hours are set at 9:30 p.m.

Based on previous years, the stores may allow customers to enter 10 minutes early.

The promotion is limited to seven days and is expected to offer discounts on more than 300 product lines with total discounts amounting to NT$900,000. On its official website, Costco Taiwan has announced 10 items that will be discounted on Monday, including Dyson hair dryers, Whirlpool washing machines, Bosch dishwashers, Samsung washers, Samsung 85-inch QLED monitors, Oral-B rechargeable toothbrushes, 1.00ctw diamond earrings, Sealy mattresses, Mamypoko Doraemon pants, and Whisper infinity day pads.

In addition, DayBuy.TW revealed that the 512GB Apple iPhone 15, which sold for a retail price of NT$40,400 and was labeled at Costco for NT$37,989, has been discounted by NT$1,500 for the Black Friday promotion, resulting in a sale price of NT$36,489, a nearly 10% discount. Various colors are available until supplies last.



Discounted items posted on Costco on Nov. 20. (Costco Taiwan image)