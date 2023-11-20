India Beer Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth 2023-2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Beer industry.

New Industry Report on India Beer Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released. The report is 100 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status.

In terms of volume, the beer market was valued at 5,533.73 Million ltrs in 2020 and is expected to reach 9,004.74 Million ltrs by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.89% during the 2021-2025 period.

Alcohol consumption has become a part of social interactions among the young people in India. The beer market is slowly gaining prominence, owing to an increase in disposable income, preference for low-alcohol beverage, and growing social acceptance. Some of the main players that operate in the market are Mohan Meakin Ltd., Arbor Brewing Company India, United Breweries Ltd. (UB Group), and B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bira 91).

Urbanization and change in societal perspective, along with the launch of new low- and no-alcohol variant beer, technological advancements are a few of the significant factors that propel market growth. Introduction of online order and ease of doorstep delivery in certain states are further driving the market. However, low per capita consumption rate, various government regulations, and high taxation policies in most of the states across India deter its growth.

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into strong, mild, and craft beer. The strong beer segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2020. Craft beer is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The strong beer segment is expected to reach 5,728.16 Mn ltrs in terms of volume by 2025 continuing to be the dominant segment. The craft beer segment is expected to grow at a rate of 108.59% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Mohan Meakin Ltd.

United Breweries Ltd. (UB Group)

Arbor Brewing Company India

B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bira 91)

Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd.

Gateway Brewing Company

Himalayan Ales Pvt. Ltd. (White Rhino)

Molson Coors India Pvt. Ltd.

Sona Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Simba Beer)

Anheuser-Busch In Bev NV

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Beer. As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Beer is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

