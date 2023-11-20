Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD 2.86 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. UGVs are extensively used in defense sector as they provide flexible robotic platform which helps in multipurpose mobility support. Further, increasing investments in defense sector, increasing demand in civilian applications to save human lives , and increase in the demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) to use robots in various sectors like chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense has led the adoption of Unmanned Ground Vehicle across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the company source, in 2020, Robotics Research has developed the Pegasus Mini, for operation on the ground and air. Also, according to nationalinterest.org, in 2019, Russia revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. However, defects in software or hardware, technical and operational failures, high manufacturing costs and high maintenance costs, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the research & development the use of robotic machines in the difficult terrains and the autonomous mode in the UGVs has led the adoption & demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicle is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various missions of US Army in many countries, advanced research & development coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising defense budget spending, rising border conflicts, terrorism, hostile situations, difficult terrains, developing Artificial Intelligence, increasing manufacturing industries and improving defense infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Autonomous Solutions

ICOR Technology

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Cobham PLC

RE2 Inc.

QinetiQ

BAE Systems

Nexter System

Here are key insights from a deep analysis of the UGV market in different sectors:

Military and Defense : Combat and Surveillance : UGVs play a crucial role in military operations for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering in hazardous environments. They offer remote operation capabilities, reducing risks to soldiers and providing real-time situational awareness. Logistics and Support : UGVs are utilized for logistics support, including cargo transport, supply delivery, and equipment handling in military operations, reducing the need for human involvement in potentially dangerous tasks.

: Security and Law Enforcement : Border Patrol and Security : UGVs are employed for border patrol, perimeter security, and surveillance, assisting law enforcement agencies in monitoring and patrolling sensitive areas. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) : UGVs equipped with manipulator arms and sensors are used for safe handling and disposal of explosive devices, minimizing risks to bomb disposal personnel.

: Industrial and Commercial Applications : Construction and Mining : UGVs are used in construction and mining industries for tasks such as excavation, material transportation, and site surveying, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Agriculture : UGVs equipped with precision agriculture technologies aid in tasks like crop monitoring, spraying, and harvesting, leading to increased productivity and reduced labor costs.

: Transportation and Logistics : Autonomous Delivery Vehicles : UGVs are employed in last-mile delivery operations for transporting packages and goods in urban areas, supporting logistics companies in efficient and cost-effective delivery services. Warehousing and Inventory Management : UGVs assist in warehouse operations by autonomously moving goods, performing inventory checks, and optimizing storage space utilization.

: Technological Advancements : Autonomy and AI Integration : Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous navigation technologies enable UGVs to operate without human intervention or with minimal human oversight, improving their efficiency and adaptability. Sensor Integration : UGVs integrate various sensors such as LiDAR, cameras, GPS, and radar for perception and navigation, allowing them to navigate complex environments and avoid obstacles.

: Market Growth and Investment : The UGV market is experiencing growth due to increased investments in research and development, technological advancements, and the expanding application scope across industries. Companies are focusing on developing advanced UGVs capable of operating in diverse terrains and environments while enhancing their capabilities for specific tasks through specialized attachments and sensors.

: Regulatory and Safety Considerations : As UGVs become more prevalent across industries, there is a growing need for regulatory frameworks addressing safety standards, liability issues, and the integration of autonomous systems into existing regulations.

: Challenges and Future Trends : Technological Challenges : Challenges include improving navigation in complex environments, enhancing real-time decision-making capabilities, and ensuring robust cybersecurity to prevent potential hacking threats. Future Trends : Anticipated trends in the UGV market include the integration of AI for improved autonomy, advancements in multi-terrain capabilities, increased focus on swarming technology, and the development of more versatile and adaptable UGV platforms.

:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Size:

Small

Medium

Heavy

By Mode of Locomotion:

Tracked

Wheeled

Legged

By Operation:

Teleoperated

Automated

By Application

Commercial

Defence

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

