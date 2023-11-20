India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market to See Huge Growth by 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

New Industry Report on India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Status and Prospects [2023-2032] has been released.

During the FY 2016 – FY 2020 period, the QSR market increased at 17.27% and is expected to reach INR 827.63 Billion by FY 2025.

A quick service restaurant (QSR) is a fast-food outlet where people pay for food at the counter before consumption. QSRs have both fast food cuisines and small table services to cater to youngsters’ and working professionals’ requirements. QSR market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years.

QSR has gained popularity due to growing eating-out habits, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the online food delivery system’s growth. Both chain QSR and standalone QSR segments are expected to contribute equally to the market’s development during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Indian QSR market include Burger King India Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Jumboking Foods Private Limited, and many mores.

Market segment insights

In FY 2020, chain QSRs held the highest market share (~54.2%) in India’s overall QSR market. An increase in consumers propensity to eat out and a growing number of innovative fast-food chains are the driving factors for chain QSRs segment. Besides, innovative payment systems and point of sales systems are the primary factors for the growth of the chain QSRs segment in the QSR market. Based on the model, the take-away and home delivery segments are expected to expand at a higher growth rate of around ~18.0% and ~17.4%, respectively, between the FY2021 and FY2025 period as compared to dine-in segment

Key growth drivers of the market

The increasing trend of eating out in urban cities in India, across all the economic classes, without the need for any special occasion, has boosted the demand for QSRs. People increasingly prefer eating outside as a part of their leisure outings or shopping experience. This trend is mainly visible among the millennial age group of 25 to 40 years. Moreover, with the growing exposure to international lifestyles and culture, people have started developing their tastes and are eating out at restaurants more often to have different cuisines

Rapid urbanization due to the increase in population and economic growth and the rise in disposable income of people have led to the penetration of eating out culture in the country. Per-capita monthly income in India is estimated to have increased by 6.8% to INR 11,254 in FY 2020 from INR 10,534 in FY 2019. Besides, an increasing number of fast-food franchises in untapped areas and expansion of tier II and tier III cities have led to the rise in the number of quick service restaurants

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Setting up restaurants in India is a very time-consuming and tiresome process since it requires multiple government clearances. Apart from that, the lack of a skilled workforce is another major challenge faced by quick foodservice providers, primarily in small cities and towns.

Companies covered

Burger King India Pvt. Ltd.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

Burman Hospitality Private Limited

Coffee Day Global Limited

Devyani International Limited

Jumboking Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Subway System India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Starbucks Private Limited

Westlife Development Ltd (Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.)

On June 8th, 2022, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau released a report detailing the recovery of the U.S. market and international trade. The report highlighted the significant growth in exports and imports, with exports reaching $300 billion in April 2022, an increase of $13.4 billion, and imports amounting to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, which is creating a large market for India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR). As the recovery of the U.S. market continues, there will be a direct impact on these industries, and the demand for India Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) is likely to increase. The report highlights the need for businesses to stay informed about market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly to take advantage of emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

