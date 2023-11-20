India Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2032

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the India Fruit and Vegetable Processing industry.

In FY 2019, 8.31 Million tons of fruits and vegetables were processed in India, which is expected to reach 16.39 Million tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 14.84% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period.

India is the worlds second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables. To reduce wastage of fresh fruits and vegetables, and to add value to them, processes like canning, dehydration, pickling, provisional preservation and bottling have been introduced. However, percentage of processing of fruits and vegetables is currently less than 3% as compared to countries like China (23%), the United States (65%) and Philippines (78%).

Market insights:

The Indian fruit and vegetable processing industry experiences a conducive growth environment, owing to the abundant supply of raw materials and favorable government policies like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Rising consumer affordability and rapid urbanization resulted in lifestyle changes, following which the preference for processed fruits and vegetables increased substantially.

Nevertheless, several factors like the lack of required infrastructure, and higher cost of processed fruits and vegetables are the major hurdle to the growth of the industry.

Technology insights:

The industry is witnessing an increased application of innovative technology to increase productivity. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being implemented to examine fresh fruits and vegetables for defects, and accurately predict the exact date of decay. Nanotechnology is aiding in maintaining the freshness of perishables. Furthermore, grading robots are used to evaluate the quality of the produce to minimize manual errors. Cold plasma, high-pressure processing, irradiation and radio frequency identification (RFID) are technologies that are mostly used in the fruit and vegetable industry in India.

Competition analysis:

The market is highly fragmented with a more significant presence of the unorganized sector, mainly in the pickle producing segment. The organized industry comprises large and established players with a diverse product portfolio. A few of the significant players include Dabur India Limited, ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited. The industry is witnessing a rise in the number of foreign players as well, owing to significant growth opportunities.

Some of the tech start-ups in the Indian fruit and vegetable industry include Ecozen Solutions Private Limited, Rakyan Beverages, Raav Techlabs Private Limited and Nutricane Beverages Private Limited.

Companies covered:

Dabur India Limited

ITC Limited

Freshtrop Fruits Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Tai Industries Limited

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

Cremica Food Industries Limited

Fieldfresh Foods Private Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited

Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited

Intricacies of COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In-depth Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

To gain a better understanding of market conditions, a Five Forces analysis is conducted, which includes an assessment of the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Additionally, a PESTLE analysis is performed to evaluate the external factors that may impact the market:

Political factors : This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies.

: This includes political policies and stability, as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies. Economic factors : Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category.

: Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates are all considered under this category. Social factors : Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market.

: Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles are taken into account when analyzing the social factors that may affect the market. Technological factors : Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market.

: Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development are evaluated to determine the potential impact on the market. Legal factors : Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market.

: Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions are among the legal factors that may affect the market. Environmental factors: Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability are all taken into consideration when assessing the potential impact of environmental factors on the market.

