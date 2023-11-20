Taiwan People’s Party presidential candidate Ko has late-night meeting with Terry Gou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) held a private meeting with independent presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) late Sunday evening (Nov. 19).

Earlier in the day, at a Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) rally, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) vowed to fight to the end as the party’s presidential candidate. Ko has expressed his dissatisfaction with negotiations between the TPP and the Kuomintang (KMT) about formalizing a joint ticket, per Liberty Times.

A decision about a joint ticket was to be announced on Saturday (Nov. 18), notably about which party would lead the joint ticket and which party would play a supporting role. The KMT said their candidate, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), held a clear lead in the polls and deserved to be the presidential candidate.

Ko, however, disputed the poll results, noting that polling data had largely fallen within the margin of error, leaving open the possibility that he could lead the joint ticket. Disagreement over poll data is leading local media to speculate about a breakdown in TPP and KMT cooperation.

Such speculation was further fueled as Ko was photographed visiting the home of Terry Gou on Sunday evening (Nov. 19). Gou's campaign spokesperson, Chen Chia-yi (陳家頤), confirmed Ko visited Gou at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Chen said the meeting lasted more than one hour, adding that the purpose of Ko's visit was to inquire about supplementary polling data Gou may possess. Chen was reticent to make further comments, noting that she was not in a position to comment on Gou’s private itinerary.

When asked whether Gou would formally register for the presidential election by Friday (Nov. 24), Chen said there is still a lot of time before the deadline, and anything is possible.