German students to take up TSMC internships in Taiwan in February

Trial run in 2024 involves 30 students, with plans to enroll 100 students annually thereafter

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/20 11:46
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The internship opportunity provided by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for students from Germany has garnered significant interest, with over 100 applicants competing for 30 available positions.

In September, TSMC entered into an agreement with the state government of Saxony and Dresden University of Technology (TU Dresden) to establish a collaborative program aimed at fostering semiconductor talent.

Josef Goldberger, the head of the Saxon Science Liaison Office in Taiwan, revealed that the trial run of the program next year aims to admit 30 students, but a total of 124 applications have been received. The announcement of the 30 selected participants and five alternates is scheduled for this week, wrote CNA.

As part of the program, Germany will send 100 students to Taiwan annually. These students will first study semiconductor theories at universities before applying their knowledge in practical settings at TSMC's trainee center in Taichung and its factories.

According to the plan for 2024, the selected students will arrive in Taiwan in February, commence classes at local universities in March, and undertake a two-month internship at the chipmaker starting in June. The entire stay in Taiwan is expected to span six months.

This opportunity is available to university juniors and seniors, as well as graduate students majoring in a diverse range of disciplines, including electronic engineering, information engineering, microelectronics, nanoengineering, materials science, mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

The initiative was launched as TSMC is planning to build a fab in the German city of Dresden in the second half of 2024. This facility, dedicated to producing 22/28 nm and 12/16 nm chips, is projected to start production by the end of 2027, according to TSMC.
