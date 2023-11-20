Taiwan envoy to US resigns to join Lai ticket

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has stepped down from her post as Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. to run for vice president in the 2024 Taiwanese presidential elections.

At 9 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 20), Hsiao reported to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and formally tendered her resignation, stepping down from her position as representative to the U.S., according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. The ministry said it would handle the resignation procedures in accordance with regulations.

The resignation process is expected to be completed and take effect in a few days. Wu has granted Hsiao leave during this period.

The ministry said Wu commended Hsiao for her "courage in performing her duties." During her tenure, she made "outstanding contributions to the Taiwan-U.S. relations, earning high praise from the people of Taiwan and widespread acclaim by all walks of life in the U.S. as an outstanding diplomat."

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is expected to announce Hsiao as his running mate on Monday. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), the duo is anticipated to register their candidacy with Taiwan's Central Election Commission.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Wu uploaded a post to X (formerly Twitter) announcing that MOFA's "Cat Warrior" had tendered her resignation. Wu described her as a "diplomatic icon in D.C.," and he thanked her for her service to the country and sent his best wishes.