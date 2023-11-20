2 waves of northeasterly winds to affect Taiwan over next 10 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two waves of northeasterly monsoon winds are expected to bring colder, wet weather to Taiwan in the next 10 days, according to WeatherRisk Director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興).

On WeatherRisk’s Facebook page, Chia expected the weather to be sunny to partly cloudy across Taiwan from Monday to Thursday (Nov. 20–23), with temperatures dipping in mornings and evenings due to the radiative cooling effect, especially in the west.

Chia said on Thursday night northeasterly monsoon winds are expected to strengthen and continue through the weekend. This will lead to intermittent rain in Keelung, Yilan, and Hualien.

While the northern and eastern areas see increased cloud cover with more rain, Chia expects the western half of Taiwan will experience mostly clear weather and higher temperatures.

Chia expects another wave of northeasterly monsoon winds to strengthen next Monday (Nov. 27), leading to sporadic rainfall in New Taipei City, Yilan, and Hualien.

Large temperature differences in the daytime and evening could affect agriculture in the Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas, according to Chia. He said farmers should pay attention to morning dew, which can lead to mildew and fungus without adequate ventilation.