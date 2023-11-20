Philippines seeks partnership to maintain peace in South China Sea

MANILA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tensions in the South China Sea require the Philippines to partner with allies and neighbours to maintain peace in the region, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday.

Marcos was speaking at a forum in Hawaii.

Last week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the U.S., seeking ways to reduce tensions in the South China Sea and restore Filipino fishermen's access to fishing grounds.

The Philippines and China need to continue to communicate, with the meeting a key part of the process to maintain peace, and keep open sea lanes and airways over the South China Sea, Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco.