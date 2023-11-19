Saudia Launches Hajj & Umrah Platform USA and Canada, Expanding Its Reach to North American Markets

Strategic expansion marks important milestone for Saudia Umrah and Muslim pilgrims residing in the United States and Canada

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2023 - Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of its dedicated Umrah website in the American and Canadian markets during the World Travel Market in London. This strategic expansion marks an important milestone for Saudia Umrah, a sub platform of Saudia, as it seeks to provide exceptional and hassle-free Umrah experiences to Muslim pilgrims residing in the United States and Canada.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9108/186777_0908_550.jpg

The Saudia Umrah website simplifies the process of planning and booking Umrah packages, making the pilgrimage more convenient and accessible for individuals and families in North America. The user-friendly interface and intuitive design of the website will enable users to explore a wide range of tailored Umrah packages, select their preferred travel dates, and make secure online bookings at their convenience.

"We are proud to use the globally significant platform of World Travel Market to announce the extension of our services to the United States and Canada," said Mr. Amer Alkhushail, Chief Hajj and Umrah Officer of Saudia. "Alongside our partner companies in Saudia, we are dedicated to providing our North American customers with the highest standards of service and convenience. The launch of our dedicated Hajj & Umrah website brings our specialist expertise in delivering seamless travel arrangements for Umrah to customers in North America for the first time, making that sacred journey more accessible for pilgrims."

The online platform offers comprehensive information on Umrah rituals, visa requirements, accommodation options, transportation, and other essential details to assist pilgrims in planning their journey. It provides unrivalled personalized guest support throughout the booking process and during the pilgrimage, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for every guest.

The expansion into the North American markets aligns with Saudia Hajj & Umrah's mission to become a global leader in Umrah travel services and supports Saudia's wider strategic goal of helping to deliver the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 ambition to carry 30 million pilgrims. By leveraging its expertise in the industry, the company aims to foster stronger connections with the Muslim community in the United States and Canada, establishing Saudia Umrah platform as the preferred choice for pilgrims seeking a reliable and trustworthy partner for their spiritual journey.

Saudia operates 17 weekly flights from the Kingdom to the United States of America with a capacity of approximately 5,000 seats, while it operates 3 weekly flights from the Kingdom to Canada with a capacity of 894 seats, and seeks to strengthen the relationship with the Islamic communities in the North American continent in which makes it the ideal choice for them as air carrier.

To learn more about the services offered by Saudia Hajj & Umrah and to book your Umrah packages, please visit the newly launched website at USA: www.umrahbysaudia.us Canada: www.umrahbysaudia.ca

Media Office:

Saudia Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@Saudia.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.