1 dead after drunken fight outside KTV parlor in north Taiwan

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News) — A drunken brawl at the entrance of a KTV parlor in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man early Sunday morning (Nov. 19).

The primary suspect in the crime, a 29-year-old surnamed Chen (陳), was arrested later Sunday morning, reported UDN. According to reports, Chen stabbed the victim, surnamed Yu (余), in the chest with a pocket knife, and Yu died at a hospital shortly after the altercation.

Yu was reportedly drinking and singing with two of his friends at the KTV parlor before the fight began. As the group was leaving, they ran into Chen and two of his friends near the entrance, and a verbal argument escalated into a violent three-on-three brawl.

After Yu fell to the ground bleeding, one of his friends quickly called for an ambulance and altered authorities. Police quickly rushed to the scene and formed a task force to investigate the incident.

By using CCTV footage, police were able to quickly identify the three perpetrators and track them to their residences in Zhongli. Chen was arrested within two hours of the incident on suspicion of murder.

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office is determining what started the argument that led Chen to stab Yu in the chest. Chen’s two accomplices, surnamed Yang (楊) and Hsu (許), have also been detained by police on suspicion of homicide, per UDN.