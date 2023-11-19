Hsiao Bi-Khim returning from DC to Taiwan to join Lai as running mate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) anticipated nominee for vice president, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 20).

Hsiao is expected to make a public appearance on Monday when the DPP’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) officially announces her as his pick for vice president. The pair will register their candidacy with Taiwan’s Central Election Commission on Tuesday (Nov. 21), reported CNA.

As the opposition parties struggle to form a political alliance, Hsiao’s return to Taiwan from Washington D.C. is expected to energize the DPP’s campaign heading into the final stretch ahead of the January election. Hsiao, Lai, and President Tsai Ing-wen will be campaigning hard in the remaining weeks in an effort to drum up enough voter support for the DPP to maintain the presidency and control of the Legislative Yuan.

Hsiao and Lai are also scheduled to attend the opening of the DPP’s campaign office in Hualien on Sunday (Nov. 26), along with local legislative candidate Chang Mei-hui (張美慧).

Khim has served as Taiwan’s envoy to the United States since 2020. Prior to her post in Washington D.C., she served as a member of the Legislative Yuan representing overseas Taiwanese constituencies from 2002 to 2008, and then as a representative selected via party-list proportional representation from 2012 to January 2020.