KMT puts former Kaohsiung mayor at top of legislator-at-large list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) Central Standing Committee announced on Sunday (Nov. 19) a list of legislator-at-large candidates, with former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at the top.

The list is finalized, according to KMT National Policy Foundation deputy director Ling Tao (凌濤), which indicated the KMT is still hopeful of running a joint ticket with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), per CNA. Han’s inclusion on the legislator-at-large list largely prevents him from being chosen as a KMT vice presidential candidate.

The list also included KMT think tank leader Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), former KMT legislators Su Ching-chuan (蘇清泉) and Chang Chia-chun (張嘉郡), New Taipei City legal affairs director Wu Zong-xian (吳宗憲), and former Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介).

Ling said he is confident that the KMT can achieve a consensus with the TPP on a joint ticket and resolve the current impasse regarding "margin of error" polling. Ling added that there are still a few days to solidify the KMT-TPP alliance, though he admitted the most difficult matter is TPP candidate Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) acquiescence.

As for whether the polls will be redone, Ling said that if no prior consensus about how to interpret polling data is agreed upon, it will not matter how many polls are conducted.