Record winter bird migration to southwestern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As winter begins, more than 10,000 migratory birds have settled in the Aogu Wetlands Forest Park in Chiayi County.

A total of 291 bird species have visited Dongshi Township’s Aogu Wetlands Forest Park, per UDN. The number of northern shovelers and cormorants reached the thousands, and a record was set with 578 black-faced spoonbills.

The wetlands are an especially important place for black-faced spoonbills. Since 2015, their numbers have remained stable, accounting for up to 18% of the total winter population of this species in Taiwan.



Record number of black-faced spoonbills in Aogu Wetlands. (CNA photo)

This summer, black-faced spoonbills surprised birdwatchers by staying in Taiwan. Researchers have enhanced their monitoring of the species by tagging them.

Park officials said that by mid-November, nearly 5,500 cormorants had been seen settling for the winter. It also counted 1,600 northern shovelers and other species such as Eurasian curlews and black-bellied terns, showcasing the biodiversity of the wetlands.



Migratory birds settle in Chiayi. (CNA photo)