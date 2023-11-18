Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/11/18 15:26
A Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning aircraft. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning aircraft. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 17) and the same time on Saturday (Nov. 18).

Of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 antisubmarine warfare plane and one Shaanxi KJ-500 entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 201 military aircraft and 102 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation
Flight paths of aircraft. (MND graphic)
Gray zone tactics
ADIZ
MND
PLA
taiwan
china
endless war games

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man with criminal history murdered in Thailand
Taiwanese man with criminal history murdered in Thailand
2023/11/17 17:56
Public warned against eating invasive crabs in Taiwan
Public warned against eating invasive crabs in Taiwan
2023/11/17 14:46
Top Taipei Thanksgiving feast options for 2023
Top Taipei Thanksgiving feast options for 2023
2023/11/17 13:23
Taiwan’s Morris Chang talks with Blinken, White House advisor at APEC
Taiwan’s Morris Chang talks with Blinken, White House advisor at APEC
2023/11/17 12:13
Austin says Biden-Xi summit will not impact US arms sales to Taiwan
Austin says Biden-Xi summit will not impact US arms sales to Taiwan
2023/11/17 11:33