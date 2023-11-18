Cold wave turns central Taiwan lake into crystal frozen wonderland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A frigid air mass has transformed a central Taiwan forest park into a picturesque scene of frozen lakes and frosted leaves.

A cold wave is predicted to persist in Taiwan until Sunday (Nov. 19), bringing temperatures down to 10 degrees Celsius on flatlands, according to the Central Weather Administration. The impacted areas encompass New Taipei, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou.

Situated in Taichung, the Dasyueshan (Great Snow Mountain) Forest Recreation Area has witnessed a temperature plunge to 0 C. Tianchi Lake's surface has frozen, resembling delicate ice crystals, while the yellow leaves have been cloaked in frost, wrote CNA.

Perched at an elevation of 2,600 meters, Tianchi Lake is positioned at the park's highest point. The lake gradually froze overnight but has since melted with the morning sun, according to Lin Wen-cheng (林文政), the recreation area's manager.

Visitors can anticipate a breathtaking display as various species of maple trees transition to vibrant red hues with the onset of the maple season in the forest park, including the visitor center and along the trail flanked by towering trees.



Icy lake at Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area. (Facebook, Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area photo)



Leaves covered in frost at Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area. (Facebook, Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area photo)



Maple trees at Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency Taichung Branch photo)



Maple trees at Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency Taichung Branch photo)