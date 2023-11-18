Taiwan showcases elegance of traditional Chinese characters at US expo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of government officials and education experts is advocating for Mandarin language learning and traditional Chinese characters in Taiwan at the annual convention and language expo hosted by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) in Boston.

The overseas initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of Taiwan and promote cultural exchanges, according to the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan.

A booth themed “Mandarin in Taiwan” is featured at the expo from Nov. 18-20, showcasing the country's exceptional environment and resources for Mandarin acquisition. The event includes a networking session and a workshop.

One noteworthy aspect of the Taiwan booth's activities is the distribution of calligraphy couplets, allowing visitors to appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese characters. Through such initiatives, the Taiwanese government aspires to establish connections with international academic institutions and encourage student exchange programs.

The ACTFL Convention and World Languages Expo 2023 is a significant platform for this endeavor. It boasts 7,000 educators from the U.S. and over 65 countries, along with more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology, publications, and information, according to the organizers.