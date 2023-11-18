Taiwan exposes deepfake videos featuring leaders endorsing crypto

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) issued a warning Friday about fraudulent cryptocurrency investment advertisements circulating online, falsely impersonating President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Social media and online communities have shared posts featuring video clips of Tsai and Lai discussing cryptocurrency investments. The ads are accompanied by clickable links promising easy money, said the CIB.

These deceptive ads use the Chinese language and display manipulated mouth movements, identified as synthetic videos produced through deepfake technologies, according to the bureau.

The CIB said that such scams often utilize social media platforms, leveraging claims of high profits and celebrity involvement to lure investors. It strongly recommended that individuals only invest through channels certified by the Financial Supervisory Commission.

The bureau also cautioned that online advertisements promoting high returns pose significant risks, and suspicious profit sources are red flags for potential fraud. The public is advised to remain vigilant, and in case of any doubts, contact the anti-fraud helpline at 165.



Sreenshot of deepfake video featuring Vice President Lai Ching-te endorsing cryptocurrencies. (CIB image)