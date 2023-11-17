North America 3D Printing Plastics Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, CRP Group

“North America 3D Printing Plastics Market “ report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices.
North America 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow by 16.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,302.9 million by 2030 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact. Highlighted with 32 tables and 80 figures, this 155-page report “North America 3D Printing Plastics Market 2020-2030 by Polymer Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing plastics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Construction industries. resulting in a large market for North America 3D Printing Plastics Market .
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify 3D printing plastics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Polymer Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3D Systems Corporation
Arkema S.A.
Asiga
Aviv3D
BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH
Carbon3D, Inc.
Clariant
CRP Group
Dowdupont Inc.
Envisiontec GmbH
Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Evonik Industries AG
FormLabs Inc.
Golden Plastics
HP Inc.
Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co., Ltd
Materialise NV
Mcor Technologies Ltd.
Oxford Performance Materials
Polyone Corporation
Prodways Technologies
Proto Labs, Inc.
Ricoh Company Ltd.
Royal DSM N.V.
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Stratasys Ltd.
Ultimaker B.V.
Voxeljet AG
XYZ Printing, Inc.
Based on polymer type
– Photopolymers
– Thermoplastics
– Nylon
– Polylatic Acid (PLA)
– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
– Polyethylene
– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
– Polypropylene
– Polycarbonate
– Other Polymers
Based on material form
Liquid
Filament
– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
– Polylactic Acid (PLA)
– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
– Polycarbonate (PC)
– Nylon
– High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
– Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)
– Others
Powder
Based on technology
Vat Photopolymerisation
– Stereolithography (SLA)
– Digital Light Processing (DLP)
– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Material Extrusion
– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Powder Bed Fusion
– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)
– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Other Technologies
Based on use type
– Commercial
– Personal
Based on application
– Prototyping
– Tooling
– Functional Part Manufacturing
– Other Applications
Based on end user
– Automotive
– Aerospace & Defense
– Healthcare
– Consumer Goods & Electronics
– Fashion and Aesthetics
– Other End Users
Geographically
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
A Market Research Report Typically Encompasses Several Key Components, Including:
Report Customization:
Certainly, our report is flexible and can be tailored to meet your specific requirements. Recognizing the unique needs of our clients, we are dedicated to delivering customized, high-quality solutions. Our goal is to empower clients to effectively identify market opportunities, overcome challenges, and formulate successful strategies to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Through our in-depth and multi-dimensional analysis, we aim to provide you with the essential insights needed to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge.
Importance of Our Research:
- Understanding Market Dynamics: Our research aids in comprehending the current market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects within the patient engagement solutions market.
- Informed Decision-Making: This knowledge is critical for businesses, investors, and stakeholders to make well-informed decisions and develop effective strategies.
- Identifying Business Opportunities: By analyzing the market landscape, identifying key players, and evaluating market segments and regions, our research assists in spotting potential business opportunities within the patient engagement solutions market.
- Forecasting Future Growth: The research report provides forecasts and projections for the future growth of the patient engagement solutions market, enabling businesses to estimate market potential, assess risks, and plan for future investments.
- Competitive Landscape Analysis: Our research includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, highlighting key players in the patient engagement solutions market, their strategies, market position, strengths, and weaknesses. This information aids in benchmarking and developing competitive strategies.
- Industry Trends and Developments: We provide insights into the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and regulatory developments related to patient engagement solutions, helping businesses stay updated and adapt to changing market conditions.
- Resource for Decision-Making: By offering comprehensive and reliable data, analysis, and insights, our research serves as a valuable resource for decision-making, guiding businesses, investors, and stakeholders in market entry, product development, partnerships, investments, and other strategic initiatives.
- Targeted Growth and Expansion: The information enables businesses to target specific areas for growth and expansion, aligning strategies with market dynamics for optimal results.
