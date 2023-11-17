Celebrate Christmas and the ‘Gift of Each Other’ at LANDMARK

Enjoy the seasonal traditions of celebrating together with festive experiences at LANDMARK’s Mount Santa Paws

LANDMARK brings Christmas cheer to four charity partners empowered by Hongkong Land HOME FUND



HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 17 November 2023 - "Celebrate the Gift of Each Other" at LANDMARK this holiday season with the festive tale of Emma the Mouse, Santa Paws the Polar Bear and friends as they embark on a thrilling adventure together to catch a Wishing Star that makes Christmas wishes come true.





This Christmas, LANDMARK Atrium is transformed into a wonderous winter scene, featuring Mount Santa Paws - a gigantic snow-covered Polar Bear Mountain populated by a colourful cast of over 100 animals and festive friends. In a heartwarming tale of how dreams can be realised through friendship and the power of togetherness, the band of adventurous animal friends, including Emma the mouse and family, join Santa Paws in a daring ski-jump, as they all help Emma to capture the Christmas Wishing Star.



Enjoy all the Thrills of 12 Exhilarating Adventures While Supporting Those in Need





Join in the thrilling adventures at LANDMARK until 1st January, 2024. Experience all the festive fun with 12 exhilarating experiences set against the snowy ski landscape of Mount Santa Paws, with the photogenic Alpine Adventure Ski Lift leading to the mountain top, highlighted by a bright multi-coloured skyline of the Northern Lights Aurora. Be dazzled by the iconic twinkle of the Wishing Star and be sure to make a Christmas wish.









All proceeds from tickets purchased to visit the 'All-in-One' Mount Santa Paws Experience will go to LANDMARK's charity partners. Visit the Santa Paws Ski Chalet, lit by a magnificent 24L Baccarat Le Roi Soleil chandelier designed and signed by Marcel Wanders, where Emma, Santa Paws and their animal friends gather to make their generous wishes for others come true at their Wishing Star atop the Christmas tree. Push, press and tap the hidden chalet buttons to discover a surprising treat. Hang on tight and whizz through Mount Santa Paws on the 5 metre long Snowy Sled Slide, hop-up on Timmy's Ski Adventure for an amazing immersive VR skiing experience down the mountain's snowy slopes and try your skills with an exciting game of Snowball Smash, roll out those powdery snowballs and be crowned the Mount Santa Paws winner! Make festive memories with other fabulous photo opportunities at Snow Turn and Tumble, Slip N Slide Ski Rent and Fuzzy Foxes Snow Spa selfie-spots.











Explore the LANDMARK website to reserve time-slots for all of the Christmas installation activities and enjoy the playfulness of the season, for kids and adults alike.





In celebrating all the traditions of the season of giving, LANDMARK is celebrating our gathering together in caring for our community this Christmas, with all proceeds from the installation ticketing, festive merchandising and Christmas charity booths being given to four designated Hong Kong charities including, providing support and inspiration to underprivileged youngsters with special needs through educational and developmental programmes;which focuses on making a tangible and sustainable difference in the lives of Hong Kong's mental health community;, providing educational programmes to economically disadvantaged children; andthat makes critically-ill children's dreams come true. All the charity organisations are beneficiaries of Hongkong Land's HOME FUND, supporting youth and underprivileged children in Hong Kong society in realising their full potential.Earlier this month, the launch of the very firstspecial fundraising initiative,not only successfully raisedwith generous donations from 27 business partners and tenants but also set a promising precedent for the highest amount of fundraising for HOME FUND this Christmas, well ahead of its commencement. The beautifully designed trees, some personally decorated by our esteemed partners, are displayed in LANDMARK and other areas within Hongkong Land's Central portfolio, with 3 organisations being identified as the winners of the best-decorated trees at LANDMARK's Christmas Celebration launch ceremony today.Indulge in all the joy and festivities of the holiday season in 'Celebrating the Gift of Each Other' at LANDMARK during the festive period.This year, LANDMARK celebrates the season of goodwill through the promotion of environmentally-aware giving, in offering* for members of our BESPOKE loyalty programme. LANDMARK's Sustainable Shopping Initiative encourages consumer preference for sustainable shopping acrossin offeringacross the widest range of luxury fashion, elegant homeware, lifestyle accessories, as well as family-friendly and children's merchandises.During the promotional period, participants can earn an impressivefor making conscious and sustainable choices while shopping. LANDMARK is rewarding individuals who prioritize environmentally-friendly products and passionately support brands with sustainable practices, fostering a brighter and more sustainable future for all.Also enjoy LANDMARK's special 'Frosty Festive Rewards' as you shop for that perfect party look from the widest range of very latest festive fashions. Complement your ensemble with exquisite jewellery, watches, and luxury accessories which also make for the perfect holiday gifts for family, friends or that very special loved one this Christmas. From now until 27December 2023, shop for the holidays at LANDMARK and enjoy up to 12.3% BESPOKE Dollar rebate and 6 festive rewards when you spend HK$10,000 or more. BESPOKE loyalty programme members can also add their contribution to the goodwill of the festive season by converting theirto be distributed amongst this year's charity beneficiaries.LANDMARK is the quintessential destination for exceptional festive shopping, holiday celebrations and seasonal culinary experiences. Create cherished memories together this holiday season in 'Celebrating the Gift of Each Other' this Christmas at LANDMARK.Hashtag: #LANDMARKCHRISTMAS #LANDMARKHK #MOUNTSANTAPAWS #CELEBRATETHEGIFTOFEACHOTHER

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



