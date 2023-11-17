Space Launch Services Market Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size, Overview, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Space Launch Services Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Space Launch Services Market is valued approximately USD 9.88 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The market for space launch services is linked to the activities of space launch service providers. Space launch services consists of a series of events, such as ordering, conversion, construction, stacking and assembly, integration of payloads and start-up. The entry of private start-up service providers has resulted in a decrease in start-up costs and the introduction of new technologies, marking a new phase in the market.

Further, the demand for space launch services has been rising due to the growing activities of space exploration around the world. For instance according to statista more than 24 percent of respondents ages 18 to 34 years said they are very interested in space exploration. The growing demand for these services has led to intense competition on the market. It has been noted that major corporations want to partner with other companies in order to acquire a broader customer base. In August 2020, Ariane Group SAS confirmed it had signed a deal to launch a new space satellite with Northop Grumman and Maxar Technologies. The companies will launch the Ariane 5 launch vehicle via VA253. Growing numbers of these businesses would have a direct influence on the growth space launch service market. Owing to the growing use of satellites for surveillance and communications by commercial and military end-users, the production and deployment of these satellites has increased significantly in the last few years. This is expected to drive the demand for global space launch services market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Antrix Corporation Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SPACEX)

AIRBUS S.A.S

Safran (Arianespace)

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corp.

State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payload:

Satellite

Human Spacecraft

Cargo

Testing Probes

Stratollite

By Launch Platform:

Land

Air

Sea

By Launch Vehicle:

Small (less than 300tons)

Heavy (above 300 tons)

By End-User:

Government & Military

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

