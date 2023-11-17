Land-based Smart Weapons Market Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, and Forecast 2032Market Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Land-based Smart Weapons Market .” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Land-based Smart Weapons Market is valued approximately USD 5.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Land-based Smart Weapons includes guided weapons, missiles, and ammunition that are in specifically developed for ground. Smart Weapons are weapons which have some degree of autonomous guidance or intelligence’ to enable them to acquire and attack targets with the minimum of external support. There has been continuous increase in armed conflicts, terrorism, cross-border disputes, which have driven the military use of smart weapons.

Thus, there is a need for powerful striking power and efficient defense system through increase in its part of the government budgets which contribute to the growing demand of Smart Weapons Market. For instance: according to SIPRI (STOCKHOLM INTERNATIONAL PEACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE), the global military expenditure reached USD 1,917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6% from 1850.39 in 2018. Further, the increasing investments in defense, increasing technology efficiency, increasing investment on the research and development and growing demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT). For instance: in 2020, India, the third-largest defense spending nation in the world, procured additional Excalibur precision-guided ammunition for M-777 Howitzer guns. According to the SIPRO report on “Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2019, India’s military expenditure increased by 37% in the period 2019-20 due to rising border tensions with China and Pakistan. However, high manufacturing costs, regular maintenance of equipment and low investment on research & development impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing production volume, favorable government initiatives and rising cross-border conflicts the adoption & demand for Land-based Smart Weapons is likely to increase.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airbus Defence & Space

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Diehl Defence

General Dynamics

Hanwha Corporation

L3Harris

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

JSC Concern Vko ‘Almaz-Antey’

Kongsberg Gruppen

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Missiles

Ammunitions

Others

By Technology:

Satellite Guidance

Radar Guidance

Infrared Guidance

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

