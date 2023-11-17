Edge AI Software Drivers & Challenges of the Current Pandemic | Analysis to 2030

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Edge AI Software Market.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Edge AI Software Market is valued at approximately USD 0.48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. In a cloud-based server farm, artificial intelligence is currently carried out mainly. Most of the preparation for AI is done through the training of deep learning models, which includes specialized computer skills. AI derivation, which is performed after preparation, and is typically less compute-focused, has been largely ignored from an AI processing perspective. Numerous factors such as growing enterprise workloads on the cloud and fast growth in the number of intelligent applications are likely to drive the adoption of the edge AI services and solutions.

Edge AI software is used in connected vehicles as it aids in data processing immediately with safe hardware that is used to run the linked cars or autonomous vehicles. For instance, in august 2020, Bosch and Pony.AI have partnered on fleet management of automobile vehicles with the assistance of AI software. Edge AI software is used in administration of different data which in turn facilitates business to enhance speed, bandwidth, improved data analysis, enhanced individual experience, and reduce latency, which is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. However, the increase of security violations, attacks, and Denial of Service (DoS) on systems, such as base stations, routers, and switches, are limiting the adoption of edge AI solutions, thus, hampering the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Imagimob AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Octonion SA.

FogHorn Systems

Gorilla Technology Group

MARKET OVERVIEW

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Applications:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Energy Management

Others

By Data Source:

Video and Image Recognition

Speech Recognition

Biometric Data

Sensor Data

Mobile Data

By Vertical:

Government and Public

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

