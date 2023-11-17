Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Gogoro reports NT$2.92 billion Q3 revenue

Gogoro is expected to launch commercially in India and Philippines by end of year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/17 17:27
Gogoro. (Taiwan News photo)

Gogoro. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's electric two-wheeler maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced NT$2.92 billion (US$91.8 million) in revenue for the third quarter on Thursday (Nov. 16).

Third-quarter revenue was down 10.2% year-over-year. Gogoro said sales of hardware for Q3 came in at US$58.2 million, representing a 19% decline from a year earlier.

The company noted that sales of electric scooters during the third quarter were negatively impacted by deep discounts for gas-powered scooters introduced by Taiwanese scooter makers. Gogoro said it decided against slashing prices for its vehicles as it was not in the best interests of its long-term growth strategy.

Compared to the same quarter last year, sales of electric scooters in Taiwan were down 13%, while Gogoro branded electric two-wheelers were down 18%.

Meanwhile, battery swapping service revenue for Q3 was US$33.6 million, up 10.4% from a year earlier. Total subscribers at the end of the third quarter were over 570,000, up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 18.3%, up from 17.4% in the same quarter last year. Net loss was US$3.1 million.

Gogoro said its 2023 estimated revenue guidance of US$340 million to US$370 million remains unchanged based on the current market outlook. It added the company will generate about 95% of its 2023 full-year revenue from the Taiwan market.

“Gogoro continues to see strong demand across Asia and internationally for smart electric two-wheel vehicles and battery swapping,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), Gogoro founder and CEO. “Following successful pilots in India and the Philippines, we expect to launch commercially in these markets by the end of the year.”
Gogoro
Gogoro Q3 financial results
Horace Luke
Gogoro India
Gogoro Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Gogoro opens its first experience center in Philippines
Taiwan’s Gogoro opens its first experience center in Philippines
2023/11/14 17:31
Gogoro unveils 1st two-wheel electric SUV in Taiwan
Gogoro unveils 1st two-wheel electric SUV in Taiwan
2023/11/02 17:08
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils 3-seat EV concept car in Japan
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils 3-seat EV concept car in Japan
2023/10/25 14:02
Taiwan's Gogoro to form venture with Philippines’ Ayala
Taiwan's Gogoro to form venture with Philippines’ Ayala
2023/08/26 15:58
Taiwan’s Gogoro announces EV partnership with Swiggy in India
Taiwan’s Gogoro announces EV partnership with Swiggy in India
2023/08/18 16:22