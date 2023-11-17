Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Emerging Trends 2023 Indicate Strong Revenue Growth Potential

The newest analysis of the Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (54%) during the forecasted years of 2018-2023 and is expected to earn a revenue of USD 4.59 Bn by 2023.

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (record) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash.

APAC has been witnessing the fastest adoption of Blockchain technology in the last couple of years. It is expected that Asia pacific will attract significant volumes of venture capital investments for innovations in Blockchain.

Based on industries, supply chain management led the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market in 2017. Supply chain management made a huge breakthrough in China. IBM is one of the leading Blockchain consulting firms to have initiated the application of Blockchain technology in China with supply chain trials. Blockchain technology in Supply Chain management maintains records of asset transactions, verifies certificates, and links bar codes with digital codes. The Banking and Financial services sector is growing at the second highest CAGR. There is an increasing demand for a more efficient and affordable system of sending money across the region and even outside Asia. Blockchain Technology has the potential to cut down the cross border payment cost, hence expected to drive the Banking and Financial Service sector.

Key growth factors:

Asia-Pacific is becoming the dynamic ground to implement new business models using Blockchain technology

Further, the region is showing the largest adoption of Blockchain technology because of the increased use of e-wallets in China

Threats and key players:

In China, though government bodies in key countries are accelerating Blockchain adoptions, recent regulations on Blockchain technology may pose challenges.

In September 2017, the Central bank of China declared ICO as an illegal method of raising funds, causing the Blockchain project and start-ups to refund all the bitcoin and ethereum they had raised during ICO campaign to protect investors

The key players of this regions are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market by industries BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Others

o Market trends in the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

o Market drivers and challenges in Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

o Current and forecasted regional (China, India, Japan, and Australia) market size data for Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market and its segments

o Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market and its segments- by type and by industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific Blockchain technology market

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

