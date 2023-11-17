United States Blockchain Technology Market 2023 Projections Point to Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Through 2032

The newest analysis of the United States Blockchain Technology Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The U.S. Blockchain technology market is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecasted period (2017-2023).

Blockchain technology is used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. It is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. The U.S. is expected to hold more than half of the North America Blockchain technology market.

The United States is expected to hold 40% of worldwide investment in Blockchain technology. Based on industries, banking and financial Services sector led the U.S. Blockchain technology market in 2017. The U.S. And will continue to finance Blockchain technology, and will spend heavily on financial assistance, and manufacturing sectors. The country is looking forward to increasing the application of Blockchain technology across various domains, to improve the efficiency of the existing operation and also creating new action. This factor is expected to created new streams of revenue. The government is trying to utilize the advantages of Blockchain technology. The United States Postal service (USPS) is planning to backup data using Blockchain technology. Other U.S. organizations like the Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Defense Transportation have shown interest in Blockchain technology.

In a move to further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain, the state of Delaware has passed amendments for equity markets, allowing companies to issue and trade shares via a Blockchain-based platform.

Key growth factors

Several States of United States are advancing towards legalization of Bitcoins. Various crypto-friendly bills have been introduced with the approval of state legislatures. This factor is expected to drive the Blockchain market in the United States

Private investment funding in the United States plays a major role in the evolution of Blockchain technology in the banking and financial sector

Threats and key players

The key factor that is restraining the market growth is the lack of technical skill

The legacy system in the United States hinders the entry of fund needed to finance Blockchain innovation and utilization of the technology

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

