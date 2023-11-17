Global Telematics Market Industry Experts Predict Substantial Expansion in Market Size

The newest analysis of the Global Telematics Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global Telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% (2017-2022) leading to global revenue of USD 233.24 billion by 2022.

Telematics technology is being increasingly used in the automotive segment for vehicle tracking and monitoring, infotainment and Usage Based Insurance (UBI). In the Healthcare sector, it is utilized to expedite diagnosis and augment treatment quality and processes. Similarly, the Government sector employs telematics technology for developing smarter cities and maintenance.

The Automotive telematics segment is expected to grow as automakers and fleet managers adopt the technology to minimize fuel waste, and facilitate data management for the smooth functioning of fleets and connected cars. Almost, 80-85% of telematics solutions and devices that includes infotainment, solutions and aftermarket solutions (UBI) cater to the automotive industry.

Healthcare telematics market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% (2017-2022). Telematics usage in the individual (consumer) healthcare segment is expected to increase at a faster pace compared to the commercial segment. The market is also starting to witness growing demand for telemedicine applications used by health professionals for remote consultation and collaborative medical assistance.

Telematics revenue generated from the government segment is expected to witness a high growth. Government agencies need to monitor and eliminate unauthorized behavior and violation of driving rules through real-time vehicle tracking.

Key growth factors

Increasing requirement to track vehicles on a real-time basis and observe drivers behavior (monitoring health and temperament while driving), coupled with rising demand for onboard infotainment is leading to growing usage of telematics technology.

Additionally, the requirement of vehicle owners to avail tailor-made auto insurance premiums and that of insurers to accurately evaluate accidental damages and minimize fraud, through analysis of driving data, is contributing to the rising adoption of telematics-based insurance or UBI.

Threats and key players

Although the Telematics market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness among individual car owners and resistance about the additional expenditure related to the installation of new devices in old cars or vehicles. Many vehicle owners have concerns regarding their privacy and prefer not to let UBI companies track their daily movements.

Often, challenging economic conditions, low internet penetration and poor technology infrastructure in some regions play a major role in restricting telematics penetration. Case in point, most African countries which face various infrastructural and economic challenges.

Some of the major players in the telematics market are OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, TomTom, Airbiquity Inc., Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Global Telematics Market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Global Automotive Telematics market (Fleet telematics and connected car market), Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics and Others sectors

3. Historical, current and forecast regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Global Automotive Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics and Others sectors

4. Analysis of Stakeholders and Technology Ecosystem in telematics for different segments.

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the Global Telematics Market and Automotive Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics and Others sectors

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market, which include companies who provide vehicle tracking system, telematics device, GPS fleet tracking system

7. Key recent developments in the Automotive Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics and Others sectors

8. Market Trends: Automotive Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics and Others sectors

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

