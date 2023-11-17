India Online Food Delivery Market Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences in 2023 to 2030

The newest analysis of the India Online Food Delivery Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The market is expected to reach INR 1,515.17 Billion by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 30.11% during the 2021-2026 period.

Some of the key players are Zomato, Swiggy, Dominos Pizza, Fasoos, and Box8.

The online food delivery system allows customers to order and receive desired food products at their doorstep. Change in lifestyle and eating habits, stringent work schedule, and increase in the number of working women, and rise in disposable income drive the online food delivery market.

Market insights:

Rapid digitalization and acceptance of online food delivery services among consumers across tier I and tier II cities propel market growth. However, low-cost food and retail products offered by local unorganized players in tier II and tier II cities, and villages is expected to restrict the development of the organized players. There has been a consistent rise in investments received by established industry players such as Zomato and Swiggy in the online food aggregators market in India.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic initially caused some disruptions in the growth of the online food delivery market. However, it bounced back, owing to peoples inclination toward takeaways over dine-outs in order to comply with social distancing norms. Although the number of online orders went up this year, sales declined in the second quarter due to the second wave. In April, overall online food delivery sales dropped by almost 40% to (provide April figure) from (provide figure) in March. This was because of apprehension toward food from outside. However, the pandemic has also resulted in the onboarding of new customers. Due to social distancing norms, there has been an aggressive shift toward delivery-oriented infrastructure as customers preferred ordering food at home over dining out.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

