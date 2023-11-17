South Korea Digital Gaming Market Trends Point to Huge Growth Driven by Key Players

The newest analysis of the South Korea Digital Gaming Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc.

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The South Korea Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND289

Digital gaming in South Korea is a big part of the culture, and over 50% of the country’s population enjoys gaming as a part of their dose of daily entertainment. Every day, millions of teenagers, young adults and kids spend their time at dedicated gaming cafes called PC bangs and they take this activity very seriously.

South Korea gamers are very fond of PC gaming followed by mobile games. Console gaming is growing in a niche fashion in the country. The gamers in South Korea have a special preference for competitive gaming; thus, eSports is the most favored digital gaming in South Korea.

Gaming in South Korea is often associated with prize money, and it acts as a significant driver for professional gamers in the country. The players make in the range of approximately USD 40,000/year to USD 105,000/year. Hence, for many young people who are not doing very well in their professional careers, online gaming acts as a lucrative career option.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile games is the fastest growing segment while PC games holds a significant portion of the revenues.

Key growth factors:

o South Korea is technologically a very advanced country and has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world with almost 100% of the households having xDSL, cable modem, LAN, or other types of internet access. Also, South Korea is a leading country in Asia-Pacific region with regards to smartphone adoption, and it is one of the most wired countries fully prepared for 5G adoption. Hence, South Korea is expected to become a force to reckon with in the global gaming industry.

o Additionally, large organizations in telecommunications, media and entertainment and gaming in South Korea encourage professional gamers by developing eSports arenas. Thus, eSports gaming as a part of the Digital Gaming market is receiving a huge amounts of investments in the country and thereby, boosting digital gaming in South Korea.

Threats and key players:

Growing gaming addiction in South Korea is a very big challenge to the growth of the Digital Gaming market of the country. Esports is almost like a national pastime, and most gamers are heavily addicted to it and spend over 88 hours a week on gaming. Thus the South Korean government needs to monitor teen addiction to video games, thereby, hindering the growth of the market.

The key players in the South Korea Digital Gaming market are NCsoft, Eyedentity Games, GungHo Online, Activision Blizzard etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND289

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the South Korea Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the South Korea Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market  by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market  by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market  by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the South Korea Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the South Korea Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the South Korea Digital Gaming market and its segmentations – by platforms PC games, console games, and mobile games, by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising), by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Get specific drivers and challenges affecting the South Korea Digital Gaming market and its segmentations (By platforms, by revenue models, by genres)

o Get specific trends occurring in the South Korea Digital Gaming market

o Get analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND289

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND289

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/