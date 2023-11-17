Latin America Digital Gaming Market Growth Soars as Key Players Lead the Way

The newest analysis of the Latin America Digital Gaming Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for free sample request

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The Latin America Digital Gaming Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of (11.40%) leading to a revenue of USD 6.29 Billion by 2023.

Latin America is one of the emerging Digital Gaming market. Governments in Latin America have recognized the industry, and it is identified as an important part of the industry promotion agencies and their business events. Video games is one of six industries of the MICSUR, the Southern Cultural Industries Market.

In 2017, revenues from PC, mobile, and console in LATAM were almost equally shared. However, the mobile segment is expected to become the largest segment in terms of revenue share in the coming years. While mobile gaming will take off in this regions market, consoles are forecasted to grow at the same pace or slightly higher after the release of the new generation consoles.

The distribution and marketing for digital games are being revamped in the region. Companies like Sony and Microsoft have new programs for their console markets in Latin America that are open to independent developers and small studios, which in turn will strengthen console gaming in the region.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator of 2017.

By countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of LATAM.

Key growth factors:

o Growth in GDP in the region is expected to boost the Digital Gaming market in the coming years. Brazil and Argentina are slowly but steadily coming out of recession and inflation is also controlled at sub-nominal levels, hinting at a favourable environment for the growth of the gaming industry.

o Driven by increasing smartphone penetration, there is a shift in the digital media landscape and mobile gaming, which already has an annual growth that is 50% higher than other markets in the region, is expected to grow at a significant rate and drive the overall Digital Gaming market in Latin America.

Threats and key players:

o Low budget games are made in LATAM due to the economic limitations of the region. Since spending on development and advertising is insufficient, the quality of games aren’t up to the mark and gamers are often unaware about the existence of such games. This inhibits the growth of the market. Also, poor internet connectivity in some parts of Latin America like Costa Rica and Paraguay poses problems for the growth of digitally-downloadable and online games.

o The key players in the Latin America Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Latin America Digital Gaming market

o Overview of different business models in digital games

o Analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market and Console Games market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Other genres market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for countries (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) market size data for Digital Gaming Market segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market Trends in Latin America Digital Gaming Market

o Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Latin America Digital Gaming Market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

o Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

