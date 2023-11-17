EU5 Digital Gaming Market 2023 Revenue Growth Outstrip Even the Most Optimistic Predictions

The newest analysis of the EU5 Digital Gaming Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for free sample report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is projected to register a double digit CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Digital gaming is very popular in EU5 countries. Playing video games ranks among the top leisure activities for people of these countries. In fact, people in between the ages of 15 and 50 spend nearly as much time gaming as they do watching TV or socializing with family and friends, and opt for gaming as a way to spend time while stimulating the imagination and staying mentally fit.

Gamers in the EU5 region prefer to play on all platforms and genres – from mobile, PC and console, to fast-developing sectors such as VR/AR and eSports of which Console gaming is the most preferred one fuelled by the higher disposable income of gamers in comparison to other developing countries of the world.

EU5 boasts of countries like France, which have a number of studios that are recognized worldwide for their expertise in the video-game industry, and Germany, where game developers and publishers are continuously building clusters, and international trade events such as Gamescom, Casual Connect Europe or the Serious Games Conference are held regularly. Also, countries like Spain, Italy and UK take a high interest in console gaming. The strong economic backbone of the countries clubbed with government support in the form form of special tax breaks to video game companies are driving the Digital Gaming market forward.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile gaming and console gaming segments are significant revenue generators.

Key growth factors:

The high disposable income of the people of the countries in EU5 is a crucial driver for the growth of the digital games market. Also, the countries have robust gaming infrastructure with over 80% internet penetration and over 65% smartphone penetration on an average among mobile users in the countries.

Government support in countries like France, where, in 2016, the government initiated a project to regulate and formally recognize eSports as a gaming segment, drives the digital games market in the region.

Threats and key players:

The recent political turmoil such as Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc., poses threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This would disrupt the growth of gaming industry.

The key players in the EU5 Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, Dhruva Interactive, etc.

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Analysis of COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

The research details a number of factors that have an impact on the market in light of COVID-19. In addition, the trends are covered. The report thoroughly examines all aspects based on the upstream and downstream markets, including a supply chain analysis, consumer behavior research, demand research, etc. Our analysis also outlines the extent to which COVID-19 has impacted several nations and key regions.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

