Top Taipei Thanksgiving feast options for 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those hankering for a Thanksgiving dinner in Taipei, including turkey with all the fixings, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or Thanksgiving hampers for carrying out.

Many places require reservations, so move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Turkey Day nears.

Prices vary greatly from one establishment to another. In the list below, the approximate cost of a Thanksgiving spread will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parentheses: $ for NT$490-799, $$ for NT$800-999, $$$ NT$1,000-2,000, and $$$$ for NT$2,001+.

Restaurants/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 9 to Dec. 25, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, "Grandma's famous gravy," and two sides, including the choice of pumpkin pie.



(Facebook, Baba Kevin image)

Brass Monkey ($$)

The Brass Monkey will have a Thanksgiving Dinner set menu at its Fuxing location on Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The meal comes with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, bacon-wrapped beans, corn on the cob, macaroni and cheese, and tea or coffee. For reservations or takeaway meals, call (02) 2547-5050.

It will also be ladies' night starting at 9 p.m. and Coronas will be free from 9-10 p.m.



(Facebook, Brass Monkey image)

The Adlon ($$)

Taipei's famous expat hangout formerly known as Carnegies and now named The Adlon will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner from Nov. 23-26 that will include roasted butternut squash soup or Ceasar salad as appetizers, followed by a main course of roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, green bean with garlic, almonds, and shallots, rosemary roasted carrots, maple glazed sweet potatoes, and whipped potatoes with cranberry sauce and pan gravy. It will be topped off by lemon pumpkin pie and tea or coffee.



(Facebook, The Adlon image)

On Tap ($$)

On Tap will be offering a three-course turkey dinner on Nov. 23 that will include the homemade soup of the day, roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn on the cob, gravy, cranberry sauce, home-baked cornbread, and homemade pumpkin pie, with a choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. American music, sports, movies, and TV shows will be playing on the bar's screens. Payment upfront is required for dinner reservations.



(Facebook, On Tap image)

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Thanksgiving special from Nov. 23-26 that will include pumpkin soup, chef's salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include candy-pecan pumpkin pie, which can be washed down with coffee or tea. Call (02) 2921-1367.



(Facebook, Bald Fatty Bistro image)

Ed's Diner ($$$$)

From Nov. 1-Jan. 1, Ed's Diner is offering a USA-quality 12-14 pound turkey set meal that includes brussel sprouts and stuffing for eat-in or take-away. Turkeys must be ordered at least three days in advance. Tables can be booked at this website, while takeout can be ordered here.



(Facebook, Ed's Diner image)

Bogart's Smokehouse Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 23-25, Bogart's Smokehouse will be offering a 13-15 pound Turkey with gravy for those who order in advance. According to the eatery, supplies are running out, so those interested should order as soon as possible. Their preorder hotline is (02) 2785-2217.



(Facebook, Bogart's Smokehouse Taipei image)

Hotels

Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei ($$$$)

The Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei will be offering a deluxe Thanksgiving basket from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 that includes a 5-kilogram turkey, cranberry sauce, eight-flavor stuffing, grilled mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie, French pecan pie, mixed nut bread, and a bottle of red wine. Call (02) 2181-9999 to order a Thanksgiving basket.



(Facebook, Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei image)

Sheraton Grand Hotel ($$$$)

From Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, Sheraton Grand Hotel will offer turkey baskets featuring roast turkey or roast beef paired with delicious sides. Orders must be placed three days before the pickup date. Call (02) 2321-1818 to place an order.



(Facebook, Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel image)

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

The Buttermilk restaurant in amba Taipei Zhongshan will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey and all the trimmings from Nov. 9-26. The restaurant is providing diners with the option of celebrating Thanksgiving from the comfort of their own homes with a Thanksgiving Gift Basket, which feeds up to six people. For reservations, call (02) 2565-2898.



(Facebook, amba Taipei Zhongshan image)

The Courtyard Taipei ($$$$)

From Oct. 29 to Dec 30, The Courtyard Taipei's Sunrise All Day Dining buffet restaurant is offering its Hungarian-flavored oven-roasted turkey package. Call (02) 6615-6565 x 5802 to place an order.



(Facebook, Sunrise All Day Dining photo)

Grand Hyatt Taipei ($$$$)

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, the Grand Hyatt Taipei's Baguette bakery is offering creamy roasted turkey and sweet fried chestnut torelli. Other options include "Roasted Virginia Ham," "Oven Baked Salmon Brioche," and "Double Pork Rib," and it states that all of these are served with "generous side dishes." To place an order, please call (02) 2720-1200 ext. 3164.

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkeys. However, they sell out rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches, so hurry before it's too late!