Taiwan’s Morris Chang talks with Blinken, White House advisor at APEC

Chang exchanges views with Blinken and official executing Biden’s CHIPS Act

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/17 12:13
Morris Chang (right) talks with Antony Blinken during APEC summit on Nov. 16, 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's APEC envoy, Morris Chang (張忠謀), on Thursday (Nov. 16) engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a White House economic advisor during the APEC summit in San Francisco.

Chang and Blinken were seen talking at a reception for economic leaders held at the Exploratorium Museum, the designated venue for the event. The discussions between the two covered a spectrum of topics, per CNA.

Earlier that day, the tech magnate also held a meeting with a delegation led by Lael Brainard, an economist and the director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Brainard plays a key role in implementing the Biden administration’s tech initiatives, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act.

During the 40-minute meeting, discussions covered the macroeconomic landscape and strategies to enhance U.S.-Taiwan economic collaboration. Notable Taiwanese officials present at the meeting included Taiwan’s representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan’s chief trade envoy John Deng (鄧振中), and National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), wrote CNA.

Chang, the 92-year-old founder of the semiconductor giant TSMC, is representing Taiwan for the seventh time at the forum for the 21 member economies. His agenda includes a scheduled meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) on Friday (Nov. 17).

Delegations led by Morris Chang and Lael Brainard hold discussions on Nov. 16. (CNA photo)
