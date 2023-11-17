Bus driver in Taiwan gifted ‘giant EasyCard’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bus driver and enthusiastic EasyCard collector from Taichung has received a special gift – a "giant EasyCard" – after the one he personally crafted was stolen.

In August, the bus driver took to Dcard, a social media and networking platform, to share his frustration over a passenger stealing the large-sized EasyCard he had placed on the driver's seat, wrote NOWnews. Local media subsequently picked up the story, and what began as an unfortunate incident turned into a heartwarming tale.

Upon learning of the driver's loyalty and creative support, the EasyCard Corporation was moved. They decided to reward him with a specially designed "real" big EasyCard.

Known for its diverse range of EasyCards inspired by manga characters, everyday items, and various other objects, the company crafted a large smart card featuring the classic EasyCard logo, four times the size of the original.

The eye-catching EasyCard has received positive feedback from the public since the company announced it would be available for purchase starting Thursday (Nov. 16) at NT$350 (US$10.98). Marketed as a valuable collectible, it's a must-have for those who want to "draw laughs when swiping it at MRT stations’ fare gates."

For those interested, pre-orders for this new product can be made at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks.



Large EasyCard designed for a bus driver. (Facebook, EasyCard Corporation photo)