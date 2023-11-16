Launch of "Sustainable Sustainability"– a playbook on marrying profit and purpose

How to address today’s environmental and social challenges with steward leadership

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC) is pleased to announce that "Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough," published by Penguin Random House, will be available for purchase from 21 November 2023.Authored by SAC's chief executive officer and Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestselling author Rajeev Peshawaria, the book discusses the limitations of ESG, a framework largely based on rules, incentives, reporting and measurement. It emphasises the need for steward leadership to create a win-win-win future for stakeholders, society, and the environment and offers a practical, step-by-step playbook for any commercial entity that wants to succeed at marrying profit and purpose.The print edition will be available on Amazon Singapore on 21 November 2023, and the e-book will be available globally on 28 November 2023. The global print edition is slated for late January 2024."To address today's existential challenges, we need innovation of the highest order, and innovation can neither be legislated nor driven by extrinsic incentives alone," said Mr Peshawaria. "We need a values-driven revolution with steward leadership at the core to drive a win-win-win future for stakeholders, society and the environment."The book has received advance praise. "is a must-read for anyone interested in turning a vision into meaningful action. Rajeev provides a compelling argument for genuine stewardship and offers practical steps for businesses. The recommendations are backed by extensive research and inspiring real-world examples—making it all real," said Ahmed Mazhari, President of Microsoft Asia.Paul Polman, the former CEO of Unilever and the author of, said, "This is not a crisis of climate change, inequality, or food security. Many will argue that this is a crisis of greed, apathy, and selfishness.shines a light, with some practical examples, on what it takes to be a leader in today's world."More details can be found at https://www.sustainable-sustainability.com/

About Stewardship Asia Centre (SAC)

SAC is a non-profit organisation established by Temasek Holdings, dedicated to helping business and government leaders, investors, and individuals activate stewardship practices through research, executive education and engagement. We define stewardship as creating value by integrating the needs of stakeholders, society, future generations and the environment.

