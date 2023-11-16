Risk Evaluation of China’s Beer Market Tomorrow’s Advantage Gaining Insights from Future Market Size Analysis

“Risk Evaluation of China’s Beer Market“ report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices.
Driven by improving living standards of people and a fast-growing macro-economy, China has remained the largest beer-consuming country worldwide for the 12th consecutive year since 2003, and the largest beer-producing nation globally in the past years. This report focuses on systematic evaluation and analysis of Internal Risks (arising within the industry development itself) and External Risks (arising from the surrounding environments) in China’s beer production industry and consumption market.
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Food and Beverages industries. resulting in a large market for Risk Evaluation of China’s Beer Market.
The major internal risks recognized in this industry include industry growth stage, industry competition pressure, market entry barriers, industry volatility, and technology challenge. The major external risks include factors like profit decline, regulation force, dependence on imports, and other risks (namely shortage of upstream supply, competition from substitutes, and purchase potential decrease).
The research scope concentrates on mainland China’s beer market under the industry conditions and environments in 2014. Forecasts and predictions have been performed for the trend of industry risk over the next five years (2014-2019). All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL). These in-depth appraisals and analysis about risk considerations and controls provide a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and likelihood of risk development trends. Moreover, this report also concludes Critical Success Factors (CSFs) and novel strategies to help overcome the risks and obstacles in China’s beer industry.
Key Players:
China Resources Snow Breweries Ltd.
Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.
Anheuser-Busch InBev China
Beijing Yanjing Beer Company Limited
Carlsberg China
