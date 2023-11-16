Global Elevator Equipment and Service Market Strategic Divining Rod Navigating Success via Future Market Sizing | Sigma Elevator Company Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

“Global Elevator Equipment and Service Market“ report focuses on Supply-Demand Scenario, Key Raw Material Analysis, SWOT Analysis. It delivers an unbiased evaluation of the market’s performance, highlighting the latest industry advancements and innovative practices.
Global elevator equipment & service market will reach $154.0 billion by 2027, growing by 5.6% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the rising urbanization, upswing in digitalization, increasing geriatric population, growing construction and maintenance/upgrade activities.
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Construction industries. resulting in a large market for XXX.
Highlighted with 86 tables and 88 figures, this 162-page report Global Elevator Equipment & Service Market 2020-2027 by Offering (Equipment, Service), Product Type (Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkways), Technology (Hydraulic, Traction, Climbing, Pneumatic), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global elevator equipment & service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify elevator equipment & service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, End Use, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Fujitec Corporation Limited
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.
Kleemann Hellas S.A.
Kone Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Otis Worldwide Corporation
Schindler Group
Sigma Elevator Company Limited
ThyssenKrupp AG
Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation
Based on Offering
Elevator Equipment
o Passenger & Freight Elevators
o Escalators & Moving Walkways
o Parts & Accessories
Elevator Service
o Installation Service
o Maintenance & Repair Service
o Modernization & Upgrade Service
Based on Product Type
Elevators
Escalators
Moving Walkways
Based on Technology
Hydraulic Elevators
o Conventional Hydraulic Elevators
o Hole-less Hydraulic Elevators
o Roped Hydraulic Elevators
Traction Elevators
o Geared Traction Elevators
o Gear-less Traction Elevators
o Machine Room-Less Elevators
Climbing Elevators
Pneumatic/Vacuum Elevators
Based on End Use
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Other End Uses
Geographically
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Product Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
