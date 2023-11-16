Bahrain Remittance Market [2023-2032] Research Report by Product, Application, End-users, Region And Forecast

The “Bahrain Remittance Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Bahrain Remittance Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

Market Overview:

The Bahrain Remittance Market is currently in a moderately concentrated and growth stage. It encompasses both formal and informal payment service providers, including banks, money transfer operators (MTOs), mobile wallets, and postal networks. The market has experienced growth driven by increasing expatriates, digitization, e-wallets, internal migration, and significant government investments. The transaction value has displayed steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) close to ~%. The rise in outbound remittances, fueled by improved employment prospects, and the impact of rising fuel prices have contributed to this growth.

The growth in mobile-based payment channels, cross-border transactions, and the reduction in remittance transfer time and cost are key drivers of the market. Adoption of digital remittance is expected to reduce dependency on cash agents, leading to lower transaction fees. The three largest immigrant groups in Bahrain are from India, Bangladesh, and Egypt.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Channel:

Inbound remittances dominate the international remittance market, constituting a significant portion of the total transaction volume. The influx of remittances from other countries to Bahrain, driven by expatriates seeking better employment prospects, has contributed to the sector’s growth. Inward remittances accounted for ~% (USD ~million) of total transaction volume in 2017.

By Point of Contact:

The inbound remittance market is primarily dominated by branch pick-ups and mobile & online transactions, followed by prepaid cards in terms of remittance transaction volume.

Competitive Landscape:

The Bahrain Remittance market is moderately concentrated, with MTOs and Banks capturing the majority. Key players include Western Union, MoneyGram, and Al Baraka Bank. Competitive parameters include fees charged, transfer speed, services offered, reach, payout networks, trust value, technological advancements, promotional offers, and transparency in costs.

Future Outlook:

The inbound remittance is expected to showcase a CAGR close to ~%, and outbound remittance is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR close to ~% by the value of transactions (USD ~Mn). The government’s infrastructure development operations are likely to enhance job possibilities, leading to a rise in the number of expatriates and subsequently impacting remittance inflows and outflows. The domestic remittance sector is expected to grow with the increasing adoption of digital money transfer methods.

Market Analysis:

Understanding the dynamics of the Remittance Industry in Bahrain requires a thorough market analysis. This involves examining various variables impacting consumer behavior, market trends, and overall business performance. The insights derived from both primary and secondary research sources offer valuable information to businesses and investors.

The analysis encompasses current and future market values, including a detailed competition analysis based on application, type, and regional expansion. The research provides a dashboard review of the market’s top-performing industries, utilizing various strategies and analytical techniques to deliver insightful information.

The report aims to answer key questions related to the target market, competitors, product/service details, pricing strategies, distribution channels, marketing and advertising approaches, customer satisfaction, and market size and growth projections.

(Note: The historical years and projected periods in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. The scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

The report will include answers to the following key questions:

What are the major current trends that could influence the product life cycle and return on investment?

What are the effects of regulatory changes on corporate, business, and functional strategies?

Which of the main players’ initiatives at micromarketing will result in investment?

What are the best frameworks and methodologies for PESTLE analysis?

In what areas will there be more fresh opportunities?

What operational and tactical frameworks are different players employing in order to win client loyalty?

What is the current and expected degree of market rivalry over the next few years?

