Australia Catering Services Market [2023-2032] Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the catering services industry in Australia. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry along with market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include By Type, By structure, and By End Users; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Australia Catering Services Market grew from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2022 is forecasted to grow further into AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027, owing to the unique food preferences of people, tourism, and the working population in the region.

Major operators of catering businesses are investing in mobile apps, digital kiosks, tableside ordering systems, and dedicated pick-up areas or drive-thru lanes for mobile orders.

Due to the nation’s rising veganism trend, eateries in Australia are reorienting their menus to include healthier choices including plant-based, locally produced and fresh cuisine.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type:

The contract catering services were mainly dominated by 1 year-long contracts as they accounted for ~% of the catering contracts revenue in 2022 as the customers initially look for good quality catering service. Once satisfied with the services, they tend to renew the contracts after 1 year.

By End-Users: The flight and airport sector has accounted for the revenue share of ~%. This sector is driven by the rising expectations of all the passengers to have healthy nutritious food and the growing number of flyers.

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook

The Australia Catering Services Market is projected to show significant growth. It is expected to be driven by the demand for healthy food and the convenience of delivering with the development of the hospitality sector. Growing health consciousness such as being vegan and eating green food is affecting an individual order pattern which is one of the major driving forces creating demand for catering services in the country.

Moreover, favourable government regulations are also expected to facilitate the catering business in the country. The expansion of foreign tourists in the country increases the in-flight services of the catering business which is further increasing the market. The education, health, and defence sectors are also forecast to increasingly demand catering services, which will likely contribute to industry growth.

