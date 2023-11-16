India's external affairs minister lauds growing cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The level of cooperation between Taiwan and India has increased, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a U.K. dialogue event on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

India has substantive technology, economic, and business relationships with Taiwan, Jaishankar said, adding that Taiwan has a good reputation in the electronics and semiconductor sectors. The foreign minister spoke at a symposium titled "How a Billion People See the World.”

However, when asked how India would respond if China enforced an economic blockade against Taiwan, Jaishankar refrained from addressing hypothetical situations.

Jaishankar’s comments come as India seeks to boost Taiwanese investment. On Oct. 25, India’s Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “I see no reason why Taiwanese companies should have any problems doing business in India.”

By coming to India, Taiwanese companies will have the advantage of gaining access to the huge domestic market as well as its export markets, he said.

He told Taiwan News there is already a growing number of Taiwan companies investing in India. “India has rolled out a very ambitious plan for widening and diversifying its manufacturing base,” he said.

Additionally, the two countries are close to finalizing a deal in labor, which would see more Indian migrant workers in Taiwan. Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said that the agreement would be signed before the end of this year.

The MOU aims to help Taiwan address a shortage of workers in the manufacturing, construction, fishery, agriculture, and other sectors.