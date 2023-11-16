Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Nov 15

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — At a meeting overseen by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), with Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) also present, KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) reached an agreement to use opinion polling done between Nov. 7-17 to determine which will head a joint unity ticket. So far, which of them is ahead?

There are two answers to that. Either they are tied at two polls apiece, or Hou leads nine to two over Ko. The discrepancy is whether the Formosa tracking poll is counted as one poll being updated nearly daily, or it is counted as seven separate polls.

If this was not agreed on in advance, there could be strong disagreement between the two camps on Saturday when the results are expected to be released. Since September, most polls have shown Ko ahead.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News, Courtney Donovan Smith graphic)