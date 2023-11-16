Taiwanese battery maker E-One Moli Energy to build NT$25.5 billion plant in Canada

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Battery maker E-One Moli Energy announced on Wednesday (Nov. 15) that it will build a NT$25.5 billion (US$799 million) lithium-ion battery cell plant in British Columbia Province in Canada.

Construction on the facility is slated to begin next year in Maple Ridge, with production expected to begin in 2028, according to CNA. The plant will create 450 high-skill jobs, said E-One Moli, a subsidiary of Taiwan Cement.

The plant will have a production capacity of 2.8 gigawatt-hours and produce 135 million battery cells a year, according to Nikkei Asia. The factory will make lithium-cell batteries for several products, including vacuums, medical devices, and power and gardening tools, CTV News reported.

E-One Moli said that it will contribute NT$10 billion for the plant, while the Canadian government will provide NT$4.8 billion through a fund, and the rest will come from private sources.

E-One Moli has been operating a facility in Maple Ridge since 1990, per CTV News. It also has research and development centers and sales offices in Canada, and factories in Tainan and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, according to Nikkei Asia.