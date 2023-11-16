Australia Online Advertising Market [2023-2032] Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

The “Australia Online Advertising Market” 2023-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Australia Online Advertising Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regional trends up to 2032.

Market Overview:

Report Ocean’s analysis of the Australia Online Advertising Market reveals substantial growth, expanding from approximately AUD ~ Bn in 2017 to about AUD ~ Bn in 2022P. The forecast indicates further growth, reaching an estimated AUD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F. This surge is attributed to the increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the country, coupled with the widespread adoption of social media across all age groups.

The report delves into the challenges and opportunities in the advertising landscape, emphasizing the influence of a standard format on the effectiveness of online advertising. It also explores remedies to address these challenges.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Advertising:

Search advertising holds the highest share in the industry, driven by the prevalence of keyword-based advertising on search engines and e-commerce platforms. Social media advertising follows closely, showcasing rapid growth with the introduction of new ad formats such as shoppable ads and influencer marketing.

By Medium:

With the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, the mobile medium dominates digital ad spend, accounting for over ~% in 2022P. The widespread use of social media on mobile devices has propelled the shift towards mobile advertising over desktop advertising.

Competitive Landscape:

The Australian Online Advertising Market features a multitude of advertising agencies, with the top five holding companies, including Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, The Works, 303 Mullen Lowe, BCM Group, ROICOMAU Growth Agency, Ogilvy Australia, dominating in terms of billings. Key competitive parameters include pricing, minimum project size, service portfolio, major clientele, and flexibility. The supply side is dominated by the duopoly of Google (including YouTube) and Facebook (including Instagram).

Future Outlook:

The demand for online advertising services is projected to continue its high growth over the next five years. Factors such as the growth in non-messaging data from mobile phones and the continued rollout of XG mobile networks are expected to drive demand. The industry revenue is forecasted to grow at an annualized ~% from 2022 to 2027.

Market Analysis:

Understanding the dynamics of the Online Advertising Industry in Australia involves a comprehensive market analysis. This includes examining variables impacting consumer behavior, market trends, and overall business performance. The report provides valuable market insights through a thorough study of current and future market values, featuring a detailed competition analysis categorized by application, type, and regional expansion.

Utilizing findings from both primary and secondary research sources, the report aims to answer critical questions related to the target market, competitors, product/service details, pricing strategies, distribution channels, marketing and advertising approaches, customer satisfaction, and market size and growth projections.

(Note: The historical years and projected periods in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. The scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

The report will include answers to the following key questions:

What are the major current trends that could influence the product life cycle and return on investment?

What are the effects of regulatory changes on corporate, business, and functional strategies?

Which of the main players’ initiatives at micromarketing will result in investment?

What are the best frameworks and methodologies for PESTLE analysis?

In what areas will there be more fresh opportunities?

What operational and tactical frameworks are different players employing in order to win client loyalty?

What is the current and expected degree of market rivalry over the next few years?

