Diplomatic allies pledge to continue vouching for Taiwan at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s diplomatic allies will continue to vouch for the nation at the U.N., Saint Vincent and the Grenadines permanent representative to the U.N. Inga Rhonda King said on Thursday (Nov. 16) during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Speaking on behalf of the U.N. representatives for the Marshall Islands, Paraguay, Belize, and Nauru, King said supporting Taiwan upholds the spirit of the U.N. principles of maintaining global peace and working together to create a better world, according to a Presidential Office statement. Taiwan adheres to the principles of reciprocity, cooperation, inclusivity, knowledge sharing and exchange, care, and peace, King said.

King said Taiwan’s good governance, boundless creativity and innovation, unwavering patience, resilience, and determination, make it an important model in the international community. It has contributed significantly to international peace, security, and development, she pointed out.

King said Taiwan’s goodwill has benefited its diplomatic allies greatly in education, healthcare, agriculture, technology, and other areas. Therefore, they strongly advocate for Taiwan's meaningful participation in global organizations.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the other allies will persist in ensuring that no one is left behind, the diplomat said. They aim to work together with Taiwan in realizing the U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, striving for a future that is both desired and needed, she said.

King is part of a seven-member delegation of U.N. permanent representatives from Taiwan’s allies that arrived on Nov. 13 to seek a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s current economic and political status as well as exchange views with ministries on how to relate these to the U.N.’s current policy and targets.